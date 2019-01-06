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Paranomal Video 1 by Anthony Giarrusso
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31 views • January 06, 2019
Anthony Giarrusso discloses to the public being a witness to "The Falling Star Phenomenon", "Stoplight Green Fireballs", and "Ghost Inanimate Objects" on rare occasions!
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Find my paranormal book "Wonders of Anthony Giarrusso" @
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