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Because He Lives
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8 views • January 06, 2019
01/06/19-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
When the Actively Vicious Persecuter of Those of "the Way," Saul of Tarsus, Met the Living Saviour, Jesus, He Was Transformed. It Must Be an Encounter, Person-To-Person [of the Lord Jesus Christ], That Changes a Dead Religion Into a New Birth and New Life. Bible: Acts 7:58
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
When the Actively Vicious Persecuter of Those of "the Way," Saul of Tarsus, Met the Living Saviour, Jesus, He Was Transformed. It Must Be an Encounter, Person-To-Person [of the Lord Jesus Christ], That Changes a Dead Religion Into a New Birth and New Life. Bible: Acts 7:58
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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