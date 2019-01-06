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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 151 - Call To Grassroots Patriots - The Time To Stand and Defend Is Here - Spread The Word MAGADC2019
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52 views • January 06, 2019
The time to prepare for #MAGADC2019 is upon us. Spread hashtag everywhere. Get word out far and wide. Call in to as many Patriot Shows you can, let them know we're working on this event, a Historic mass show of Patriot Pride and Support for POTUS and agenda. Our agenda. Elicit support of known Patriot celebrities and GOP elected Reps. Let's come together and make the time to stand for our children's and grandchildren's futures. The one's we truly work to support and give the very best.
Keywords
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