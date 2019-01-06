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The Jerusalem Conspiracy - Adam Green
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87 views • January 06, 2019
Keeping an eye on the out of control behavior the Jews have been carrying out roughshod fashion, Adam Green uncovers and reports on their plan to clear off the Temple Mount and rebuild their new dogmatic religious place of blood sacrifice. These people are sick....and they don't care if they trample on others to do it.
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