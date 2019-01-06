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Pure Words Baptist Church January Schedule
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3 views • January 06, 2019
Pastor Jonathan Shelley gives the January preaching schedule for Pure Words Baptist Church in Houston, TX.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2GXO8gO
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2GXO8gO
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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