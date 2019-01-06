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Let's Rebuild Stedfast Jacksonville!
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4 views • January 06, 2019
Pastor Jonathan Shelley outlines his plan going forward for Stedfast Jacksonville.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2sclE8P
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2sclE8P
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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