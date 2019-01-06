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Nuclear Hoax - Nukes Do Not Exist
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300 views • January 06, 2019
The following documentary explores the surprisingly abundant evidence that nuclear weapons are a hoax. Many of the nuclear explosion videos we have all seen and presumed real are shown to be complete fakes using model trees, houses and cars exploding on a set. The destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki appear not to be the result of one large explosion, but rather the result of a fire-bombing campaign comparable in pictures to Tokyo’s fire-bombed remains. Hiroshima and Nagasaki also never...
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