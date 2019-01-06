Whole Sun Setting over Pacific Ocean Horizon from our Beach House in Ensenada, Mexico | McGaffin Family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
See the entire sun as it sets over the Pacific Ocean horizon from the viewpoint of our beach house porch in Punta Banda, Mexico which is south of Ensenada. Also you'll see La Bufadora to the left and the island, Isla Todos Santos to the right of the sun setting.
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
Date: July 22, 2018
#ChampionsNeverQuit #NeverNeverNeverQuit