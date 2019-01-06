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Goombali Goombali (music video)
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20 views • January 06, 2019
This is my 1st attempt at making a music video. All music is written, composed, programmed, and played by me Fritz Von Hammer with special guest appearance from my old band FLESHWELD. Brief natural African nudity.
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