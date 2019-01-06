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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show – Secrets of Bird Box And Sandra Bullock LEAKED! - 01/04/2019
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38 views • January 06, 2019
The new year begins with a record number of employed Americans as the participation rate reaches a Trump-era high. Despite this, Dems are obsessed more than ever to remove Trump from office as the partial gov shutdown hits the two-week mark. The most brazen display of this was when the first Muslim Congresswoman declared “we’re going to impeach the motherf*cker” after being sworn in. Joining today’s show is kickboxing world champion Andrew Tate explaining the deception behind depression.
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