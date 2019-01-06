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Global Alert News - #178 - Dane Wigington
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16 views • January 06, 2019
Here's the Geoengineering Watch weekly broadcast for Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Dane always has updated information we need to know....and that we need to remember. It's too easy to keep dismissing it...but like with any serious problem, ignoring it will NOT make it go away.
Unsure if it's really happening? Then read "Pubic Law 105-85....and make sure you read the "exceptions" in smaller print. Then you'll ask yourself, "why else would they write this dastardly law if they weren't using it"?
Unsure if it's really happening? Then read "Pubic Law 105-85....and make sure you read the "exceptions" in smaller print. Then you'll ask yourself, "why else would they write this dastardly law if they weren't using it"?
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