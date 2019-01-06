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Snow in Las Vegas at 50 Degrees?
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18 views • January 06, 2019
Dane Wigington has devoted the later part of his life to informing us about geoengineering. His site, geoengineeringwatch.org explains in detail what is occurring around us every day. Go there, learn, inform others. Here's an excerpt from his 01/05/2019 weekly radio broadcast; the entire broadcast is available at his site.
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