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2019 - Use It Or Lose It - David Icke
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55 views • January 06, 2019
David Icke used to be a TV News anchor some 25 or 30 years ago in London. But thankfully some people have a tendency to expand their awareness and find themselves stifled and constrained by the slow-motion pace of too many others around them. When this happens, many awoken individuals find it their duty to help others see what's happening around them. Thank goodness there are people with this sense of commitment to humanity and other life on this planet.
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