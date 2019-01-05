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Solaria Power XT High-efficiency Solar PV Module
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9 views • January 05, 2019
http://pegsolar.com/
In this video, PEG co-founder Rachel Ordia interviews Suvi Sharma of Solaria Solar. We are looking at the high-efficiency all-black 370W Power XT solar panel, great for residential roof-top installation.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading installer of residential solar power with energy storage. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be Empowered.
In this video, PEG co-founder Rachel Ordia interviews Suvi Sharma of Solaria Solar. We are looking at the high-efficiency all-black 370W Power XT solar panel, great for residential roof-top installation.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading installer of residential solar power with energy storage. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be Empowered.
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