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New SolarEdge Backup Interface
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7 views • January 05, 2019
http://pegsolar.com/
In this video, Joe interviews Mike from SolarEdge and we are looking at the new Backup Interface. This unit allows the system owner to integrate multiple inverters and batteries for a larger backup capability for powering the entire house during a utility outage. Using the backup interface, you can have up to 3 inverters and 6 batteries all working together in parallel.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading installer of residential solar power with energy storage.
In this video, Joe interviews Mike from SolarEdge and we are looking at the new Backup Interface. This unit allows the system owner to integrate multiple inverters and batteries for a larger backup capability for powering the entire house during a utility outage. Using the backup interface, you can have up to 3 inverters and 6 batteries all working together in parallel.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading installer of residential solar power with energy storage.
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