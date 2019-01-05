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SolarEdge StorEdge Single Phase Inverter
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11 views • January 05, 2019
http://pegsolar.com/
In this video, Joe interviews Mike from SolarEdge. We are looking at the StorEdge single phase inverter capable of grid-tied with battery backup operation. The unit provides up to 7600W continuous power output and is capable of working with the new Resu lithium-ion batteries.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading installer of residential solar power with energy storage. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be Empowered.
In this video, Joe interviews Mike from SolarEdge. We are looking at the StorEdge single phase inverter capable of grid-tied with battery backup operation. The unit provides up to 7600W continuous power output and is capable of working with the new Resu lithium-ion batteries.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading installer of residential solar power with energy storage. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be Empowered.
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