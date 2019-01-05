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Panasonic HIT+ Solar Panels (High Efficiency)
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174 views • January 05, 2019
http://pegsolar.com/
In this video, Joe interviews Dan Glazer of Panasonic and we are looking at the super high-efficiency Panasonic HIT+ 96-cell 335W solar PV module. This module is 20% efficient. The HIT panels boast the Industry leading temperature coefficient, allowing them to operate more efficiently in high temperature environments.
In this video, Joe interviews Dan Glazer of Panasonic and we are looking at the super high-efficiency Panasonic HIT+ 96-cell 335W solar PV module. This module is 20% efficient. The HIT panels boast the Industry leading temperature coefficient, allowing them to operate more efficiently in high temperature environments.
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