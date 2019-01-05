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"WAR ON WHISTLEBLOWERS" DISCUSSION QUESTIONS
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8 views • January 05, 2019
"WAR ON WHISTLEBLOWERS" Discussion Questions
It's time to whip out your thinking caps as well as your longer attention spans LOL.
Watch "WAR ON WHISTLEBLOWERS" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRdiG4h5QuU then ask yourself, or discuss with others, these following questions. It was heavily referenced on "MORE WHISTLEBLOWERS PLEASE" https://www.brighteon.com/5986136942001
Enjoy!
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
It's time to whip out your thinking caps as well as your longer attention spans LOL.
Watch "WAR ON WHISTLEBLOWERS" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRdiG4h5QuU then ask yourself, or discuss with others, these following questions. It was heavily referenced on "MORE WHISTLEBLOWERS PLEASE" https://www.brighteon.com/5986136942001
Enjoy!
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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