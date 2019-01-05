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Ryan Davis - Young at heart
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1 view • January 05, 2019
Outdoor concert with Ryan Davis and some of his OLD Friends at Hammond Glen Senior Community in Sandy Springs GA. Recorded 8/12/2014 Live using the camera's mic, so it's not that great.
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