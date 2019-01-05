Sunset over Pacific Ocean from our Baja Ensenada, Mexico Beach House, beach Airplane, Ocean Sounds

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Sun setting over the Pacific Ocean from the porch of our beach house in Ensenada, Mexico. Also you'll see a mini airplane on the beach and flying overhead along with beach activity and the sounds of the waves. You can see La Bufadora to the left and also see the island, Isla Todos Santos to the right.
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
Sunset date: July 19, 2018