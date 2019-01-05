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The REAL Reason for Cannabis Legalization (A Perspective That Needs to be Heard)
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5732 views • January 05, 2019
While cannabis becoming medicinal, decriminalized and legalized are truly great steps for both human liberty, the economy and health, one must question the hidden motives. These Rothschild puppets in government didn't transform in to caring beings with principles and empathy. As always there are hidden agendas to manipulate human perception and behavior and I offer a unique perspective as to why so many in government are allowing people to finally have a small amount of their individual liberty.
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