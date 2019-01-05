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Pastor Anderson Update on Stedfast Baptist Church | Jan 5, 2019
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22 views • January 05, 2019
Pastor Steven Anderson gives an update regarding Stedfast Baptist Church Fort Worth, Stedfast Jacksonville, and Stedfast Oklahoma City.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2VzTYID
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2VzTYID
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www.thenewifb.com
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