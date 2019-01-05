© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Attack!
Follow
1
Share
Report
2788 views • January 05, 2019
As the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives with Nancy Pelosi at the helm, it only took 30 minutes for articles of impeachment to be be introduced against President Trump. Things are about to get really nasty with no end in sight to this political war.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.