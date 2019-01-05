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PAUL JOSEPH WATSON: Elizabeth Warren Has A Beer And A Husband!!!
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43 views • January 05, 2019
"I'm Gonna Get Me A Beer!" Elizabeth Warren has announced she will run
for president. She made a video to show to try and show that she can relate
with voters. Her fakeness is exposed by Paul Joseph Watson in this must see
video. Will certainly show you that she is to laugh.
C 2019 Info Wars.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
for president. She made a video to show to try and show that she can relate
with voters. Her fakeness is exposed by Paul Joseph Watson in this must see
video. Will certainly show you that she is to laugh.
C 2019 Info Wars.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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