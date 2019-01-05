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The Minds of Men | Official Documentary by Aaron & Melissa Dykes
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132 views • January 05, 2019
WHAT IS THE “SCIENCE OF GOVERNMENT”?
“The Minds of Men” is a 3+ year investigation into the experimentation, art, and practice of social engineering and mind control during the Cold War — a mind-bending journey into the past that gives startling insight into the world we are living in today.
It reveals [redacted].
“The Minds of Men” is a 3+ year investigation into the experimentation, art, and practice of social engineering and mind control during the Cold War — a mind-bending journey into the past that gives startling insight into the world we are living in today.
It reveals [redacted].
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