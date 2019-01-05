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Trump’s Ties to Russia – Part 2 – The Russian Mafia
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3 views • January 05, 2019
Most media outlets present personal, anti-Trump bias as if those opinions were facts. In this series, I am presenting highly-sourced information related to the #RussiaGate scandal. If you want to understand the facts without all the media spin, then this series is for you.
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