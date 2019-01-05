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Flat Earth Arctic Midnight Sun Proof
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136 views • January 05, 2019
During Arctic summer, from the 22nd to the 25th of June, at a high enough latitude and altitude, you can watch a phenomenon known as “the Midnight Sun” where the Sun stays continuously visible in the sky for 3 days straight! The “Midnight Sun” rises on the 22nd and for the next 72 hours never disappears from sight, slowly ascending and descending every 12 hours, showing 3 brilliant “sunsets” and “sunrises” without ever actually setting below the horizon...
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