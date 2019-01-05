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Trump’s Ties to Russia – Part 3 – Mafia Money Laundering
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16 views • January 05, 2019
Published on Dec 18th, 2018 – Blackstone Intelligence – This episode focuses on Trump’s dirty real estate deals with Russian mafia and other criminals in the 1980s. For sources, see the end of the video.” #RussiaGate
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