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PHOENIX MERCILESSLY POUNDED BY JET AIRCRAFT
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23 views • January 05, 2019
Just as the residents of Havasu complained vehemently and skillfully to its state senator and environmental officials (https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/881548565330960/) Phoenix residents appear largely unaware that it had been targeted with a deluge of ionized and highly toxic aerosols. Chris Hedges argues that the consolidation of wealth and power of the very richest in the world will not permit the voluntary reversal of egregious environmental, economic, and social policies.
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