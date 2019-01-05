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WHEN YOU HAVE ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE, THEN WHAT?
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19 views • January 05, 2019
How do I KNOW that these American Airlines flights were dumping atmospheric aerosol injections (chemtrails) and not harmless water?? Contrails are composed primarily of water, in the form of ice crystals. See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/ View the full flight history of American Airines chemflight AAL2458 at https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa2458#1eb05a23.
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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