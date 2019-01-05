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WILLFULLY IGNORANT?
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23 views • January 05, 2019
SOME JUST WON'T GET IT OR ARE DELIBERATELY TRYING TO DERAIL AWARENESS
The latter would be the task of trolls. What role do you think Simon plays? Simon Glenn Jr. said, while commenting on video post https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/1168316770010614/, "Chemtrails are an internet hoax and physically impossible. I've done the maths if you're interested?"
I recall this cartoon from my childhood while I pondered his remark...
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
The latter would be the task of trolls. What role do you think Simon plays? Simon Glenn Jr. said, while commenting on video post https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/1168316770010614/, "Chemtrails are an internet hoax and physically impossible. I've done the maths if you're interested?"
I recall this cartoon from my childhood while I pondered his remark...
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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