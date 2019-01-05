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PLEASE DON'T BE BAMBOOZLED FOLKS
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27 views • January 05, 2019
I'm filming an archive in time-lapse showing the deposition of stratospheric aerosol injections by clearly and fully identified corporate, military, and commercial aircraft in Arizona. This chemflight evidence will enter the public domain and hopefully be resurrected at the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands for crimes against humanity , for which there is no statute of limitations. See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
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