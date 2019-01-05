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A BARGAIN WITH THE DEVIL?
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53 views • January 05, 2019
Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle knows that he'll personally profit from any actions that increase corporate revenue.
Documented atmospheric conditions prove that the formation of persistent contrails is simply not possible... See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
Please read Elana Freeland's latest book "Under an Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown" available at https://www.amazon.com/Elana-Freeland/e/B00J0RO49W.
Documented atmospheric conditions prove that the formation of persistent contrails is simply not possible... See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
Please read Elana Freeland's latest book "Under an Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown" available at https://www.amazon.com/Elana-Freeland/e/B00J0RO49W.
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