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Full Show – Secrets of Bird Box And Sandra Bullock LEAKED - 01/04/2019
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1012 views • January 05, 2019
Joining Alex Jones on today’s show is kickboxing world champion Andrew Tate explaining the deception behind depression. Furthermore, investigative journalist Wayne Madsen shares the hottest geopolitical news you won’t find elsewhere. Roger Stone hosts the fourth hour. Start your weekend informed.
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