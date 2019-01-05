© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The POMPOUS PROPAGANDA by a PRAGER U PONTIFICATOR - Dissecting Truth Fused with Propaganda
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • January 05, 2019
As a conservative myself I recognize the danger in conservative information fused with that of a foreign government and supported by assets who are known to have worked with intelligence agencies of said foreign governments. This is my disection of that propaganda. The video I am criticizing is not new, but I have been asked to respond to Prager's propaganda. This is where I decided to begin.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.