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Syria Israel’s invisible Hand
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58 views • January 05, 2019
The Zionist war on the Levant
Basically we walked through Syria retaking Daraa, Homs, Deir Ezzor and ISIS being relegated to Idlib. Al-Tamf is already counting inventory and is poised to move to the Iraqi side of the border. Rojava has already started conceding Manbij and the Kurds have no real choice other than to return territory or face a Turkish attack. Israel has been forced to show its hand which is what the 2018 Christmas bombing illuminated for the world.
Basically we walked through Syria retaking Daraa, Homs, Deir Ezzor and ISIS being relegated to Idlib. Al-Tamf is already counting inventory and is poised to move to the Iraqi side of the border. Rojava has already started conceding Manbij and the Kurds have no real choice other than to return territory or face a Turkish attack. Israel has been forced to show its hand which is what the 2018 Christmas bombing illuminated for the world.
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