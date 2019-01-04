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Alex Jones Debates Journalist Promoting Trump Epstein “Connection”
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247 views • January 04, 2019
Wayne Madsen was once a strong supporter of President Trump, however, after the election, he did a 180 and now believes Trump to be dangerous for America. Alex goes head to head with Wayne unscripted and uncensored!
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