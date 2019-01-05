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Hijab Wearing Muslims Call For Trump’s Impeachment Inside Congress
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1922 views • January 05, 2019
As the American political left allies itself with Islam, the inalienable freedoms the United States Constitution bestows upon its citizens become increasingly under attack, and right now, President Trump is the main focal point of attacks because he want to protect these precious freedoms.
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