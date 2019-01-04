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Andrew Tate: Globalists Seek To Demonize Masculinity And Redefine Western Culture
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3173 views • January 04, 2019
The globalists are becoming even more brazen everyday with their plan to demoralize western society into submission. Andrew Tate joins Alex to discuss masculinity, the collapse of the west, and what patriots can do to take a stand and fight back!
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