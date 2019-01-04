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Alex Jones To Release The Secrets of Bird Box
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7511 views • January 04, 2019
This is raw audio from a Friday morning production meeting 1-4-19 with Alex Jones and select crew discussing the recent Bird Box film and how it relates to the latest globalist plan with the upcoming 5G rollout. Do your own research and post links in the comments below.
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