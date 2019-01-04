K-Rino "HIDDEN AGENDA" Visual ConFronTatioN (MUSIC VIDEO) *2012*

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Published on Sep 10, 2012
609,096 views
WE'RE LIFTING UP THE VEIL ON THIS ONE, WITH A SUCKER-PUNCH TO THE DeVILiSH SYSTEM WE KNOW AS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERIkkkA. the follow-up to "NO REDEMPTION". A K-RINO SERMON VISUALIZED.......www.southparkcoalition.webs(.com) to order music.80min.Eternity
side note:if you pause it at 7:05 you should get a different picture each time. there is about 20 slides in that one second...