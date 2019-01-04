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Full Show- Red Alert! America Now Under Control Of The Enemy
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53 views • January 04, 2019
On their first day in power, Congressional Democrats file for impeachment, promise obstruction, and present a plan to overhaul the American system in favor of communism. They refuse a single dollar towards the wall, but ask for $12 billion in foreign aid. The American government officially hates the American people and refuses to govern on their behalf, with even Republican congressmen suggesting that if we want the wall, we have to pay for it ourselves.
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