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UN Speech Warns About #5G a New Type of War Against Human Health
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46 views • January 04, 2019
UN Speech Warns About 5G a New Type of War Against Human Health Research Stop5G.net
Tip came from Josh del Sol
Credits Vieo: GreenMedInfo.com
Deploying millimetre waves as 5th generation or "5G" wireless communications technology is a new type of war against human health. The UN Secretary-General has been notified of the facts - as shown in this video.
http://greenmedinfo.com/blog/un-staff-member-5g-war-humanity
Tip came from Josh del Sol
Credits Vieo: GreenMedInfo.com
Deploying millimetre waves as 5th generation or "5G" wireless communications technology is a new type of war against human health. The UN Secretary-General has been notified of the facts - as shown in this video.
http://greenmedinfo.com/blog/un-staff-member-5g-war-humanity
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