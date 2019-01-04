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🔴2019 Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu New Revelations And Teachings❗
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22 views • January 04, 2019
In Israel, separation of milk and meat is just accepted, but not even young children are expected to do it—but I only go by the biblical proof. Two Anoitings are one—Judah & Ephraim have come together but not even Sha’ul who was a [...]
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