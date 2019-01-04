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Skeptics Inversion Of Reality (No Book Ending)
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5 views • January 04, 2019
Negative people, Skeptics, Non - believers, ignorant individuals; ALL want to invert your own truth! ALL want to invert your reality. NEVER let them suppress you! Overcome these challenges! I Anthony Giarrusso will!
Take my book into your own hands!
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Take my book into your own hands!
https://www.lulu.com/shop/search.ep?keyWords=anthony+giarrusso&type=
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