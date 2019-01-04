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Reverse Speech EVP Video 1
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35 views • January 04, 2019
You are about to listen to a few of my reverse speech EVPs!
Find my book "Wonders of Anthony Giarrusso" which explores 13 years of my paranormal experiences, encounters, and interactions starting in 2005!
https://www.lulu.com/shop/search.ep?keyWords=anthony+giarrusso&type=
Find my book "Wonders of Anthony Giarrusso" which explores 13 years of my paranormal experiences, encounters, and interactions starting in 2005!
https://www.lulu.com/shop/search.ep?keyWords=anthony+giarrusso&type=
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