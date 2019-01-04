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AA-3 Vaccine Truth, Autism, and Big Pharma with Tim Welsh (Tanner's Dad)
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46 views • January 04, 2019
Today we will speak with Tim Welsh (TannersDad). Tim is the Chief Media Officer for American Health Coalition, Contributing Editor for Age of Autism, a health freedom advocate, and host of Tim Talk, a weekly talk show. Most importantly, he is the father of Tanner, a vaccine injured child. Tim uses social media to support and promote many causes, events, books, and movies in order to educate people on vaccines.
Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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