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Syria Withdrawal and the Deep State Spin: Good Morning Liberty 01-04-19
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109 views • January 04, 2019
The establishment has gone apoplectic about Pres. Trump's announcement that troops would be fully withdrawn from Syria. Unsurprisingly, the spin coming from all quarters has been pretty heavy too. On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin tries to unravel what's truth - and what's propaganda.
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All Show Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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