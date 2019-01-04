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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Google Loses in China | Happy New Year
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89 views • January 04, 2019
After 12 years in China Google loses its battle to create the next internet sensation for the Chinese people. Accusations of hacking, heavy-handed censorship and internal turmoil from Google employees contributed to the project closing.
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