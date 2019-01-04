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New Congress Chooses Socialism Over Security
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2273 views • January 04, 2019
Pelosi and Schumer wouldn't hear of any of it. Deceptively claiming it was President Trump and the Republicans that brought the government to a stalemate over the border wall debate. The left and its media lapdog choose to bend the truth. While Governor Cuomo echos the rise of Democratic Socialism in his acceptance speech. Forwarding a New Green Agenda, a multi trillion dollar money pit focused on a sure path to socialism administering Universal medicare and Universal wages.
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